Environmental activists seek to challenge Shell and Mantashe in top court
The SCA has allowed recent renewal applications of exploration rights to remain in place, which will go to Gwede Mantashe for adjudication
03 July 2024 - 15:26
Despite the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Shell’s bid for exploration rights off the Wild Coast was unlawful, environmental activists have filed an appeal to the Constitutional Court.
This could lead to a landmark decision by SA’s highest court over the national struggle to balance environmental stewardship and energy needs for the country...
