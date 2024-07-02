Trade authorities impose a 10% duty on imported solar panels
There is concern the customs duty will increase the cost of renewable energy for local businesses and households
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has given the go-ahead for the imposition of a 10% customs duty on solar panels coming into SA, sparking the fear it will become more expensive for local businesses and households to secure renewable energy.
The commission also recommended the imposition of a temporary rebate in the event of solar panel shortages in the domestic market, saying this would mitigate the risks of supply, especially given the “current electricity crisis in SA”...
