Spain intervenes to be part of SA’s genocide case against Israel
Primarily, Spain’s intervention is ‘to offer its interpretation of the Genocide Convention’
02 July 2024 - 15:40
Spain filed court papers at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently to become part of SA’s ongoing case against Israel for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza.
The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, said she hopes it “marks the beginning of more Western countries taking similar actions.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.