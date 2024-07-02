Fuel prices drop for the second consecutive month. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motorists will wake up to good news on Thursday morning as the price of fuel drops.
Fuel prices have fallen for two consecutive months and the Automobile Association (AA) said this would bring much-needed relief to embattled consumers.
The department of mineral & petroleum resources announced on Tuesday that the retail price of ULP93 petrol will drop by R1.05/l from July 4 while ULP95 goes down 99c/l. The wholesale price of diesel will decrease by between 24c (0.005% sulphur) and 30c (0.05% sulphur). Illuminating paraffin will decrease by 18c/l. The new prices take effect on July 4.
The department attributed the decreases to lower international petroleum prices and the rand appreciating slightly against the US dollar during the period under review.
From midnight on Wednesday the following fuel prices apply:
Petrol price to drop by more than R1 a litre for second straight month
Diesel will also be cheaper from midnight on Wednesday
Motorists will wake up to good news on Thursday morning as the price of fuel drops.
Fuel prices have fallen for two consecutive months and the Automobile Association (AA) said this would bring much-needed relief to embattled consumers.
The department of mineral & petroleum resources announced on Tuesday that the retail price of ULP93 petrol will drop by R1.05/l from July 4 while ULP95 goes down 99c/l. The wholesale price of diesel will decrease by between 24c (0.005% sulphur) and 30c (0.05% sulphur). Illuminating paraffin will decrease by 18c/l. The new prices take effect on July 4.
The department attributed the decreases to lower international petroleum prices and the rand appreciating slightly against the US dollar during the period under review.
From midnight on Wednesday the following fuel prices apply:
INLAND
ULP93 : R22.86
ULP95 : R23.36
Diesel (0.005%): R20.91
Diesel (0.05%): R20.66
COAST
ULP93: R22.07
ULP95: R22.47
Diesel (0.005%): R20.15
Diesel (0.05%): R19.87
Fuel prices set to drop Wednesday, says AA
Economists adjust outlook after inflation holds steady
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.