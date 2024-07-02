National

MK party secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigns

02 July 2024 - 11:28
by Lizeka Tandwa
MK party leader Jacob Zuma (right) with former secretary-general Arthur Zwane. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The MK party has lost another of its top leaders in secretary-general Arthur Zwane, who resigned on Monday. 

Zwane assumed the position when former secretary-general Sihle Ngubane left to become an MP. 

Party leader Jacob Zuma previously said those in parliament could not assume positions in the national executive committee. He said this was to ensure the party remained the centre of power and deter careerism.

In his resignation letter published on social media, Zwane said he had realised the volume of work in the secretariat office was beyond his limits and would distract from his personal business interests. 

“I'm humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from being DSG [deputy secretary-general] and later SG. I'll be available to hand over to the newly appointed SG at any determined time. I will be available to help with other organisational matters you want me to help with — however, not on a full-time basis,” Zwane wrote to Zuma.

In its short time on the political scene, the MK party has developed a reputation for purging some leaders. The party took a large chunk of its constituency from the ANC, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal where it managed to unseat the party of its majority. 

The MK party’s most prominent purge was that of Jabulani Khumalo, who was credited as its founder. Khumalo has taken his fight to be reinstated as party leader to the courts. 

Zwane's letter comes as Zuma prepares to face charges by the ANC, which could see him expelled.

Zuma — a former ANC president who turned away from the party five months before the elections — will be hauled before the ANC’s disciplinary committee on July 17. He faces a charge of misconduct for endorsing the MK party on December 16.

He has maintained that he remains a member of the ANC in good standing, despite having admitted to establishing the MK Party to unseat “Ramaphosa's ANC”. 

TimesLIVE

No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in KwaZulu-Natal

Siboniso Duma says the party in the province is now focused on rebuilding its branches
Politics
1 day ago

MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC

The impeached judge says  he has ‘the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out’
National
2 hours ago

ANDILE NTINGI: New ideological battle lines drawn in GNU

The GNU, whose members collectively received no less than 70% of votes in the election, is not an entirely safe refuge for the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: We all know the GNU process is performative

Negotiations don’t lead to real reform; detailed and evidence-based conversations do
Opinion
1 day ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Bloated executive makes it even harder to tackle challenges

It not only strains the public wage bill but reflects a contentious strategy to maintain political stability
Opinion
7 hours ago
