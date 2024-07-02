National

MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC

The impeached judge says he has ‘the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out’

02 July 2024 - 10:38
by Andisiwe Makinana
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Impeached Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, now an MK party MP. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART.
Impeached Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, now an MK party MP. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART.

The MK party has nominated impeached former judge president of the Western Cape John Hlophe as one the MPs the National Assembly should consider for serving in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over the next five years.

In February Hlophe was impeached by the assembly for gross misconduct, becoming the first judge to be impeached by parliament. He has a PhD in law.

Parliament papers published on Tuesday show the MK party has nominated Hlophe to be among the six names the house will consider for the JSC on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after being sworn in last Tuesday, Hlophe indicated he would accept nomination to the JSC if his party wants to deploy him there.

“We haven’t met and it would be premature of me to make that suggestion. I have the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out, but if there are people who are suitably qualified or who are willing to go, they will be deployed,” he said at the time.

He said there were other committees he was interested in serving in including the justice portfolio committee and others in the justice and security cluster. 

Anything before the house for decision is subject to a vote. MPs may object to the names, amend them or reject them.

EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach, who have previously served on the body, have been nominated by their respective parties, while the ANC has proposed newcomers to the national legislature in Molapi Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan.

ActionSA has nominated veteran MP and parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.

To serve in the Magistrates Commission, former communications minister Faith Muthambi has been nominated by the ANC, Adrian Roos by the DA, Sibonelo Nomvalo by the MK party and Omphile Maotwe by the EFF.

Meanwhile, Cedric Frolick is set to retain the powerful chair of chairs position. His name has been proposed for consideration by the house, with Supra Mahumapelo and the IFP’s Zandile Majozi.

Majozi would not be the first IFP MP to be elected house chair. Ben Skosana held the position in the fourth parliament.

TimesLIVE

No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in KwaZulu-Natal

Siboniso Duma says the party in the province is now focused on rebuilding its branches
Politics
1 day ago

ANDILE NTINGI: New ideological battle lines drawn in GNU

The GNU, whose members collectively received no less than 70% of votes in the election, is not an entirely safe refuge for the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Bloated executive makes it even harder to tackle challenges

It not only strains the public wage bill but reflects a contentious strategy to maintain political stability
Opinion
7 hours ago

Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions

This is the second time the announcement has had to be postponed
Politics
16 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet could put ANC’s unity to the test

The president had to balance the needs of the government of national unity with those of his allies in the ANC NEC
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sars loses appeal bid over judgment on R142m ...
National
2.
Work visas high on new home affairs minister’s ...
National
3.
Treasury report highlights government’s worst ...
National
4.
Eskom fires up Kusile unit for commercial ...
National
5.
Labour court rules in favour of axed Prasa boss
National

Related Articles

No witch-hunt of MK defectors, says ANC chair in KwaZulu-Natal

Politics

ANDILE NTINGI: New ideological battle lines drawn in GNU

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: We all know the GNU process is performative

Opinion / Columnists

GHALEB CACHALIA: Bloated executive makes it even harder to tackle challenges

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.