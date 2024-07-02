Hlophe in the spotlight as National Assembly postpones JSC nominations

John Hlophe at the swearing-in ceremony of MK party members at the Goodhope Chamber in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
The motion in the National Assembly on the nomination of MPs to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was withdrawn by ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli on Tuesday to allow for further consultations between political parties.
No objections were raised by political parties to the withdrawal though the MK party later wanted to know what informed the decision.
The JSC decides on who will fill vacancies on the judiciary.
MK has nominated impeached former judge president of the Western Cape John Hlophe as its representative on the JSC over the next five years. Hlophe who has a PhD in law has said he had been a judge for 29 years so he knew the system.
But NGOs do not believe he is a suitable candidate. In February, Hlophe was impeached by the National Assembly from judicial office for gross misconduct, becoming the first judge yet to be impeached by parliament.
EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach, who have previously served in the body, have also been nominated by their respective parties, while the ANC has proposed newcomers to the national legislature Molapi Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan. ActionSA has nominated veteran MP and parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.
The National Assembly approved ANC nominee Faith Muthambi, the DA’s Adrian Roos, MK’s Sibonelo Nomvalo and EFF’s Omphile Moatoe as its representatives on the Magistrates Commission. Muthambi was implicated in allegations in the report of the state capture commission.
Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin said it was incumbent on parliament to select only those members who meet high standards.
Not suitable
“An obvious disqualifier is anyone who has been implicated in serious ethical breaches, state capture and/or misconduct. Parliamentarians represent the people of SA in those commissions (JSC and Magistrates Commission), and parliament must send only the best representatives,” he said.
“We do not believe that Adv Faith Muthambi is a suitable representative of parliament on the Magistrates Commission, and Dr John Hlophe is a suitable representative for parliament on the Judicial Service Commission.
“For several years, Judges Matter has called for a code of conduct to be developed for both the Judicial Service Commission and the Magistrates Commission. The code must hold commissioners to high ethical standards, with the option to recall those commissioners who fail to uphold it.”
Freedom Under Law executive director Judith February said it was “plain wrong” for someone who was removed from judicial office for gross misconduct to sit on a body responsible for appointing judges.
She said that Hlophe’s “dangerous brand of grievance politics” echoed that of former president and MK leader Jacob Zuma.“It is frequently said that the judiciary is a crucial part of our constitutional democracy, in light of the extensive powers the constitution vests in our judges. This makes issues such as how judges are appointed and how the judiciary is governed and administered critical to the strength of our constitutional democracy.”
The JSC includes six members designated by the National Assembly as well as four members of the National Council of Provinces, four people designated by the president, and the minister of justice.
Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said: “It is illogical and irrational for someone who has been found guilty of gross misconduct by the JSC and impeached by parliament to be appointed as a member of the JSC, to be part of the structure that nominates fit and proper people as judges. It undermines the credibility of the JSC.”
The MK Party chief whip, who has been impeached as a judge, is one of the controversial nominees
MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC
Impeached judge John Hlophe sworn in as MP vowing continued legal action
