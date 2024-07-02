National

Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning a huge SA sport

02 July 2024 - 10:14
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
Newley appointed sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie. File pic: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE.
Newly appointed sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning one of the “biggest sports” in South Africa. 

McKenzie was appointed minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. 

“There's one promise I've made: I will make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country. Spinning and stance [customising] are not crimes. Spinning is going to enter the rightful place. To all the spinners, I am here and I'll make sure you get recognised,” he said. 

Car spinning is legal but has conditions that it should be done in controlled arenas. The sport is regulated by Motorsport SA (MSA). Spinning involves driving cars at speed in circles and performing stunts in and out of the car.

Though McKenzie wanted home affairs and the police ministry, he said he made the request for the sports portfolio to the ANC off the record.

“I told the ANC about sports off the record during the negotiations. The president saw me fit for this position and I know the power of sports. I’m a sports person, I love sports, I follow sports and I know the discrimination that comes with indigenous sports for people in the villages,” he said.

“Sport can be used to change children’s lives. A child in sport is a child out of court. We are going to stop gangsterism with sports. We are going to use sports to get children off the streets and out of crime. When boys are involved in sports there’s no time for drugs.”

He was certain the department would thrive under his leadership.

“I’m going to make the most of this. We will listen to people and their ideas. We will work hard as patriots. I’m going to be one of the best ministers because I have you guys. We will do well together because I didn’t bring myself here; you brought me here. People say these things before you vote for them, but now that I’m in the position I will make sure we bring this department back to life.”

McKenzie’s appointment was welcomed by many in the sport, arts and culture industry, including the SA Music Industry Council (Samic), the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), as well as many South Africans such as sports superfan “Mama Joy” Chauke and sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

“Samic believes McKenzie’s appointment is a pivotal improvement for the sport, arts and culture landscape. His experience in the public and private sectors equip him with an understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the arts community. We expect his strategic vision and hands-on approach will address long-standing issues while also paving the way for new and exciting developments,” said Samic.

TimesLIVE

