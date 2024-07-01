National

Tremor felt in south of Johannesburg early on Monday

This is the second tremor in two days felt in the city

01 July 2024 - 09:15
UPDATED 01 July 2024 - 12:31
by TimesLIVE
An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg early on July 1. Picture: 123RF
An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg early on July 1. Picture: 123RF

An earth tremor was felt in Johannesburg south early on Monday. Gauteng Weather recorded the tremor at 2.27am.

While its extent is yet to be confirmed by geologists, Gauteng Weather said it had a 2.6 magnitude.

Tremors are common in the city and are generally minor. A tremor was also felt on Saturday night, affecting areas including Roodepoort and Soweto.

Spokesperson for the Council for Geoscience (CGS) Mahlatse Mononela said: “The CGS can confirm an earthquake occurred on Monday at around 2.27am. The preliminary results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.6, as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.”

The epicentre was located close to Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The council also confirmed an earth tremor that occurred in the same region on Saturday evening. The 2.3 magnitude tremor occurred at about 6.26pm, Mononela said, adding it was followed by an aftershock that was felt at least 3.9km from the epicentre, measuring 1.6 magnitude.

No injuries have been reported.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa says truth will come out about George building collapse

President says all aspects of the disaster will be examined to see who should be held responsible
National
1 month ago

Climate change will have ‘cascading effect’ on life in SA, says UCT report

Temperature rise by 2050 projected to reduce visitors to  national parks 4%, with Kruger National Park most affected
National
3 months ago

Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona

The fund will enable the government to respond to natural disasters caused by climate change
National
4 months ago

CDB neglect led to one of Africa’s most tragic fire disasters, expert tells inquiry

The catastrophe at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD last year that killed 77 people can be characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest ...
National
5 months ago
