An earth tremor was felt in parts of Johannesburg early on July 1. Picture: 123RF
An earth tremor was felt in Johannesburg south early on Monday. Gauteng Weather recorded the tremor at 2.27am.
While its extent is yet to be confirmed by geologists, Gauteng Weather said it had a 2.6 magnitude.
Tremors are common in the city and are generally minor. A tremor was also felt on Saturday night, affecting areas including Roodepoort and Soweto.
Spokesperson for the Council for Geoscience (CGS) Mahlatse Mononela said: “The CGS can confirm an earthquake occurred on Monday at around 2.27am. The preliminary results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.6, as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.”
The epicentre was located close to Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
The council also confirmed an earth tremor that occurred in the same region on Saturday evening. The 2.3 magnitude tremor occurred at about 6.26pm, Mononela said, adding it was followed by an aftershock that was felt at least 3.9km from the epicentre, measuring 1.6 magnitude.
Tremor felt in south of Johannesburg early on Monday
This is the second tremor in two days felt in the city
An earth tremor was felt in Johannesburg south early on Monday. Gauteng Weather recorded the tremor at 2.27am.
While its extent is yet to be confirmed by geologists, Gauteng Weather said it had a 2.6 magnitude.
Tremors are common in the city and are generally minor. A tremor was also felt on Saturday night, affecting areas including Roodepoort and Soweto.
Spokesperson for the Council for Geoscience (CGS) Mahlatse Mononela said: “The CGS can confirm an earthquake occurred on Monday at around 2.27am. The preliminary results show the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.6, as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.”
The epicentre was located close to Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
The council also confirmed an earth tremor that occurred in the same region on Saturday evening. The 2.3 magnitude tremor occurred at about 6.26pm, Mononela said, adding it was followed by an aftershock that was felt at least 3.9km from the epicentre, measuring 1.6 magnitude.
No injuries have been reported.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa says truth will come out about George building collapse
Climate change will have ‘cascading effect’ on life in SA, says UCT report
Ramaphosa announces new climate fund in wide-ranging Sona
CDB neglect led to one of Africa’s most tragic fire disasters, expert tells inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Why the health department will send flood and heatwave warnings to pregnant ...
Bulk of Momentum’s 2023 life insurance claims were for heart conditions and ...
Ramaphosa says truth will come out about George building collapse
Climate change will have ‘cascading effect’ on life in SA, says UCT report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.