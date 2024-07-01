Sars loses appeal bid over judgment on R142m ‘gift’ to SA woman
Sars’ challenge against the High Court’s finding on tax courts ‘goes against the weight of authority’ the full bench outlined in its April judgment
01 July 2024 - 14:00
After the High Court ruled against the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in an decades-long battle against a swimwear model who received a R142m “gift” from an overseas companion, Sars lost its appeal bid.
Sars’ fight with Candice-Jean Poulter will, however, return to the tax court, after the full bench of the High Court ruled in a landmark decision in April that SA taxpayers could be represented by accountants, not just lawyers, in tax court...
