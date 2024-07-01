NEWS ANALYSIS: How Ramaphosa’s cabinet could put ANC’s unity to the test
The president had to balance the needs of the government of national unity with those of his allies in the ANC NEC
01 July 2024 - 11:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a more bloated cabinet (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-06-30-ramaphosa-announces-expanded-gnu-cabinet/) will serve as a test of the ANC’s unity — the party is already divided after the inclusion of the DA in its government of national unity (GNU).
National executive committee (NEC) members who spoke to TimesLIVE Premium said Ramaphosa had to balance the needs of the GNU with those of his allies in the NEC, resulting in several demotions of his more senior allies. ..
