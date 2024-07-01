National

New-vehicle sales slide deeper into a rut

First-half performance disappoints, but there’s some good news for manufacturers

01 July 2024 - 17:38
by David Furlonger
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New-vehicle sales ended the first half of 2024 as they started it — in a sorry state.

Figures released on Monday by industry association Naamsa included 40,072 new cars and commercial vehicles being sold last month. That was 14% fewer than the 46,603 sold in June 2023. In the first six months of this year aggregate sales totalled 246,052 or 7.4% less than the 265,773 at the same stage in  2023.

Car sales fell 9% last month, from 29,599 to 26,928. For a second month running, sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, took a heavy knock, down 24.3% from 13,937 to 10,552. Medium-sized trucks lost 27.7%, heavy trucks 20.5% and extra heavy trucks 12.3%.

However, there was some good news for manufacturers. Vehicle exports improved 3.6% in June, rising to 28,306 from 27,329 a year earlier. For the year so far, however, they lag 2023’s by 9.6%— 156,244 against 172,836.

New-vehicle sales crash, dashing hopes of early revival

Naamsa reports car sales are down 11.6% from the previous year after election jitters in May
Economy
4 weeks ago

Aarto act could hit car dealers’ pockets when launched

Challenges could include cars unable to be sold due to demerits attached to the licence discs
Life
4 days ago

Illegally imported used cars cost SA and the consumer dearly

Each year about 30,000 illegally imported used cars find their way into SA
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa announces expanded GNU cabinet
National
2.
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa unveils the new national ...
National
3.
Eskom fires up Kusile unit for commercial ...
National
4.
Sars loses appeal bid over judgment on R142m ...
National
5.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces the new cabinet
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.