New-vehicle sales ended the first half of 2024 as they started it — in a sorry state.
Figures released on Monday by industry association Naamsa included 40,072 new cars and commercial vehicles being sold last month. That was 14% fewer than the 46,603 sold in June 2023. In the first six months of this year aggregate sales totalled 246,052 or 7.4% less than the 265,773 at the same stage in 2023.
Car sales fell 9% last month, from 29,599 to 26,928. For a second month running, sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, took a heavy knock, down 24.3% from 13,937 to 10,552. Medium-sized trucks lost 27.7%, heavy trucks 20.5% and extra heavy trucks 12.3%.
However, there was some good news for manufacturers. Vehicle exports improved 3.6% in June, rising to 28,306 from 27,329 a year earlier. For the year so far, however, they lag 2023’s by 9.6%— 156,244 against 172,836.
New-vehicle sales slide deeper into a rut
First-half performance disappoints, but there’s some good news for manufacturers
New-vehicle sales ended the first half of 2024 as they started it — in a sorry state.
Figures released on Monday by industry association Naamsa included 40,072 new cars and commercial vehicles being sold last month. That was 14% fewer than the 46,603 sold in June 2023. In the first six months of this year aggregate sales totalled 246,052 or 7.4% less than the 265,773 at the same stage in 2023.
Car sales fell 9% last month, from 29,599 to 26,928. For a second month running, sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, took a heavy knock, down 24.3% from 13,937 to 10,552. Medium-sized trucks lost 27.7%, heavy trucks 20.5% and extra heavy trucks 12.3%.
However, there was some good news for manufacturers. Vehicle exports improved 3.6% in June, rising to 28,306 from 27,329 a year earlier. For the year so far, however, they lag 2023’s by 9.6%— 156,244 against 172,836.
New-vehicle sales crash, dashing hopes of early revival
Aarto act could hit car dealers’ pockets when launched
Illegally imported used cars cost SA and the consumer dearly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.