National

Labour court rules in favour of axed Prasa boss Zolani Matthews

Court paves way for possible return of former Matthews

01 July 2024 - 16:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The labour court has ruled in favour of axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The labour court has ruled in favour of axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The labour court has paved the way for axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews to possibly make a return to the state-owned entity as it ruled that his contract was still in force and set aside the rail agency’s review application of an arbitration ruling made in his favour.

Matthews was fired in 2021 for holding dual citizenship, which the entity at the time said was a material breach of his contract that he failed to disclose.

He was chair of the Ports Regulator of SA and served as an SA Post Office board member.

Months later, the arbitrator, retired judge Robert Nugent, ruled that the ailing Prasa should reinstate Matthews with back pay.

Prasa ignored this ruling and instead applied for a stay of the arbitration award. The rail agency also applied to the labour court to review Nugent’s award.

The court, in a judgment handed down on Monday, set aside Prasa’s review application and said Matthews’ “fixed contract remains extant [and that] this is not a case where the arbitrator or court would be reviving an expired fixed-term contract”.

It also made the arbitration award an order of the court as it slapped Prasa with legal costs. 

TimesLIVE

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: MK’s manifesto grand stand

The MK Party manifesto offers a laundry list of grand promises but nary a notion of how to fund them. It’s unsurprising, coming from the ANC’s RET ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Swazi Secrets part 2: The construction kingpin

As chair of the Inyatsi group, Mitchelo Shakantu has built a business empire with stakes across the Eswatini economy. But Inyatsi Construction — the ...
Features
2 months ago

NPA to seize property belonging to highly paid Prasa fraudster

But taking possession may be difficult as Daniel Mtimkulu’s former wife co-owns some of the assets
National
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa announces expanded GNU cabinet
National
2.
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa unveils the new national ...
National
3.
Eskom fires up Kusile unit for commercial ...
National
4.
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces the new cabinet
National
5.
Fuel prices set to drop Wednesday, says AA
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.