National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet

The closely watched appointments follow weeks of tense negotiations with political parties

30 June 2024 - 17:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet on Sunday after weeks of tense talks with parties of the government of national unity (GNU).

The cabinet is expected to include representatives of the 10 parties of the GNU.

“The new national executive will constitute the 7th Democratic administration as a government of national unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024,” the presidency’s statement read. 

