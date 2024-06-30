SA’s dossier to UN Security Council of alleged genocide by Israel made public
30 June 2024 - 20:27
A previously confidential dossier SA submitted to the UN Security Council regarding “Israel’s intent and incitement to commit genocide” has been made public.
SA submitted the dossier in May because of Israel’s alleged breaching of orders by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in SA’s case against Israel for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention. ..
