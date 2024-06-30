Ramaphosa announces expanded GNU cabinet
President increases number of ministries to accommodate all parties in unity government
30 June 2024 - 23:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa added two ministries to his cabinet, announcing 33 ministers late on Sunday, as he unveiled a new coalition cabinet that includes members from parties in the government of national unity (GNU).
Ramaphosa, who had previously vowed to trim the number of executive positions, said the expanded cabinet for the seventh administration was to ensure that all members of the GNU are included and to separate portfolios to “ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues”. ..
