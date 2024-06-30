Eskom fires up Kusile unit for commercial operation

Kusile power station near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Picture: DENENE ERASMUS
Eskom has announced the successful transfer of Kusile power station’s unit 5 to commercial operation, adding 800MW to the national grid.
The country’s power utility said on Sunday that the unit’s progress to commercial operation marked a significant achievement in Eskom’s generation operational recovery plan, which is aimed at stabilising the power system and adding new generation capacity.
Unit 5 has undergone a series of tests over the past six months, while also intermittently generating electricity.
Since its successful synchronisation in December 2023, Eskom said the unit had consistently met performance targets “providing reliable support to the grid and helping to alleviate load-shedding. This handover marks a significant milestone in Eskom’s ongoing efforts to stabilise SA’s power system, adding 800MW to the grid”.
Eskom group CEO Dan Marokane said the addition of unit 5 was part of a total of 2,500MW that would be added to the grid by year-end.
Located near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, Kusile power station is regarded as a critical infrastructure project aimed at addressing the country’s energy challenges. The station is equipped with technologies such as wet flue gas desulphurisation, which reduces sulphur dioxide emissions and ensures compliance with international air quality standards, according to Eskom.
Kusile is SA’s largest construction project and will be the world’s fourth-largest coal plant upon completion.
Eskom said construction of the remaining Kusile Unit 6 was progressing as planned, and was expected to be synchronised to the grid in November 2024.
Once fully operational, Kusile will comprise six units with a combined capacity of 4,800MW.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
