NPA prosecutor accused of corruption granted R5,000 bail

Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was arrested on Wednesday with reference to July 2023 matter

28 June 2024 - 09:50
by Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor accused of corruption has been granted R5,000 bail by the same Pretoria court in which she is based.

Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of corruption, extortion and obstructing the administration of justice.

She was arrested on Wednesday regarding a July 2023 matter.

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged on July 6 2023 Mahlakwane [a district prosecutor based at the Pretoria magistrate's court] accepted gratification of between R70,000 and R80,000 with her accomplice to decline to prosecute the case of a man who was appearing before the [same] court on a charge of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“After the man, who is the complainant in the matter, refused to pay the requested amount, on October 24 2023 Mahlakwane, acting in common purpose with her accomplice, issued a summons for the man to appear at court C. The complainant reported the matter to the police.”

Mahlakwane was arrested after an investigation.

After an unopposed bail application, the matter was postponed to August 28 2024 for further investigation.

Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange granted R150,000 bail

He faces several charges, including corruption and racketeering
1 day ago

Police arrest person with fraudulent ID at Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

The individual is alleged to have said he worked for one of the service providers at the inauguration ceremony
1 week ago

Security chiefs leaving nothing to chance for Friday’s sitting

Law enforcement agencies say they will go all out to ensure the inauguration of parliament goes smoothly
2 weeks ago

Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition from US

The NPA initially filed for Moroadi Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022
2 weeks ago
