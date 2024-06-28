A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor accused of corruption has been granted R5,000 bail by the same Pretoria court in which she is based.
Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of corruption, extortion and obstructing the administration of justice.
She was arrested on Wednesday regarding a July 2023 matter.
The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged on July 6 2023 Mahlakwane [a district prosecutor based at the Pretoria magistrate's court] accepted gratification of between R70,000 and R80,000 with her accomplice to decline to prosecute the case of a man who was appearing before the [same] court on a charge of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
“After the man, who is the complainant in the matter, refused to pay the requested amount, on October 24 2023 Mahlakwane, acting in common purpose with her accomplice, issued a summons for the man to appear at court C. The complainant reported the matter to the police.”
Mahlakwane was arrested after an investigation.
After an unopposed bail application, the matter was postponed to August 28 2024 for further investigation.
NPA prosecutor accused of corruption granted R5,000 bail
Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was arrested on Wednesday with reference to July 2023 matter
A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor accused of corruption has been granted R5,000 bail by the same Pretoria court in which she is based.
Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of corruption, extortion and obstructing the administration of justice.
She was arrested on Wednesday regarding a July 2023 matter.
The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said: “It is alleged on July 6 2023 Mahlakwane [a district prosecutor based at the Pretoria magistrate's court] accepted gratification of between R70,000 and R80,000 with her accomplice to decline to prosecute the case of a man who was appearing before the [same] court on a charge of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
“After the man, who is the complainant in the matter, refused to pay the requested amount, on October 24 2023 Mahlakwane, acting in common purpose with her accomplice, issued a summons for the man to appear at court C. The complainant reported the matter to the police.”
Mahlakwane was arrested after an investigation.
After an unopposed bail application, the matter was postponed to August 28 2024 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange granted R150,000 bail
Police arrest person with fraudulent ID at Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration
Security chiefs leaving nothing to chance for Friday’s sitting
Ace Magashule’s former PA to fight extradition from US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Fraudster given nine-year sentence for conning investors
EDITORIAL: NPA takes on high-profile politicians
US allows extradition of Magashule’s former assistant for corruption trial
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.