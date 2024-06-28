Cyril Ramaphosa calls opening of parliament on Mandela Day

The first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on June 14 2024. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for the opening of parliament on July 18.
He will outline the priorities of the seventh administration at the event, his office said on Friday.
The opening of parliament address coincides with the UN-declared Nelson Mandela International Day, which marks Madiba’s birthday and is a day of personal and collective actions for good that honour the late statesman’s life and legacy.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The opening of parliament on this day is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela’s values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities and globally.”
