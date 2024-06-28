National

Cyril Ramaphosa calls opening of parliament on Mandela Day

Ramaphosa will outline the priorities of the seventh administration at the event on July 18

28 June 2024 - 09:12
by Staff Writer
The first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on June 14 2024. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for the opening of parliament on July 18.

He will outline the priorities of the seventh administration at the event, his office said on Friday.

The opening of parliament address coincides with the UN-declared Nelson Mandela International Day, which marks Madiba’s birthday and is a day of personal and collective actions for good that honour the late statesman’s life and legacy.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The opening of parliament on this day is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela’s values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities and globally.”

TimesLIVE

DA threatened exit could collapse GNU after ANC reneges on proposal

Hopes pinned on a call between Cyril Ramaphosa and John Steenhuisen to break the impasse
Politics
13 hours ago

Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen ANC will not accede to DA’s demands

Ramaphosa gives DA leader an ultimatum to decide about the ANC's offer by the end of the week
National
11 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: ANC holds its nose as it frets over cosying up to DA

Ramaphosa party’s denial is so bad that the leadership has almost lost its ability to read for meaning
Opinion
1 day ago
