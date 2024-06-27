According to the terror financing national risk assessment, SA is at significant risk of terror financing by Islamic State (IS). This is a dramatic change from two years ago, when the risk was classed as moderate, and yet was used as a key reason SA was placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Lize van Schoor, senior legal and policy advisor at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on SA’s terror financing risk
According to the terror financing national risk assessment, SA is at significant risk of terror financing by Islamic State (IS). This is a dramatic change from two years ago, when the risk was classed as moderate, and yet was used as a key reason SA was placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Lize van Schoor, senior legal and policy advisor at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.