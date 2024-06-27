WATCH: Focus on SA’s terror financing risk

National

27 June 2024 - 15:24
by Business Day TV
According to the terror financing national risk assessment, SA is at significant risk of terror financing by Islamic State (IS). This is a dramatic change from two years ago, when the risk was classed as moderate, and yet was used as a key reason SA was placed on the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Lize van Schoor, senior legal and policy advisor at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

