Ramaphosa tells Steenhuisen ANC will not accede to DA’s demands

Ramaphosa in his letter to Steenhuisen said the ANC found Zille’s letter offensive.

“I informed you that the habit of negotiating through correspondence, as adopted by the DA, can be problematic.

“It can for example make parties play to the gallery of public opinion through media leakages resulting in the loss of focus on the real substance of the negotiations,” Ramaphosa said.

“I also informed you that we found the letter from your federal chairperson offensive, condescending, and inconsistent with the constitution.”

Ramaphosa said he had believed that the parties were closer to clinching a deal.

“Unfortunately, this has not been the case with the DA. In its recent proposals, I believe the DA has jeopardised the foundation of setting up a government of national unity by moving the goalposts in your letter of 24 June 2024 to me.

“I am truly taken aback by how you now want two more portfolios to bring the DA’s portfolios to 8,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the DA had requested that two new portfolios to be added to those it had already put forward which were the departments of sports, arts and culture, agriculture, rural development and land reform, or public service and administration.

This would take the DA ministerial positions from six to eight, which Ramaphosa says the DA believed would reflect the electoral outcomes.

“I regard your approach in moving the goalposts as a continuation of what was articulated in your federal chair’s letter of 22 June 2024 on issues such as ‘sealed mandates’ of ministries, through which the DA seemed to want to set up a parallel government that would operate outside the framework and parameters of the constitution-based method and protocols of running the government of the Republic of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“I also prefer not to deal further with the legally incompetent proposals to unilaterally redetermine contractual arrangements of directors-general and other contracts.

“I did inform you that I felt we should not dwell on the misguided propositions contained in that letter as paying attention to the contents of that letter would divert us from the task at hand of constituting a government of national unity.”

Ramaphosa said that the ANC was “unable to accede to the DA’s latest proposals, nor its continuously changing interpretation of the meaning of the statement of intent and moving the goalposts”.

He said that the DA should remember it was not the only party the ANC was negotiating with in setting up the GNU.

“As the ANC is leading the process of these negotiations, we have had to consider the proposals from other parties and therefore what we discussed yesterday stands to be reconsidered as you made clear to me that ‘you would not be able to get less than the number of portfolios the DA desired over the line with your fedex’.

“I must advise that we are continuing to hold discussions with other parties over the portfolios they could occupy as we seek to finalise the agreement on the GNU,” he said.

