Court rejects Terrapan Masjinerie’s urgent bid to stop alleged mining in North West
The Makiheng high court ruled Terrapan ‘has never been prevented’ from mining on properties held by Turnover Trading
27 June 2024 - 12:46
Mining contractor Terrapan Masjinerie failed in its urgent bid to interdict another company from appointing other contractors for diamond mining in North West properties, that allegedly produces R30m annual turnover, after the High Court ruled there was no urgency.
The Makiheng high court ruled Terrapan “has never been prevented” from mining on properties held by the other company, Turnover Trading. ..
