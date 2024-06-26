What MK party says is evidence is patently not that, says IEC
The commission says the MK party has repeatedly failed to provide evidence yet repeats its unfounded and prejudicial allegations
26 June 2024 - 10:36
There was a “complete lack of evidence” in the MK party’s court case to support allegations of vote rigging, the Electoral Commission of SAs (IEC’s) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says in court papers.
Mamabolo’s affidavit was filed in the Electoral Court on Tuesday, responding to the application by the MK party to set aside the recent national and provincial elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.