SA at ‘significant’ risk of terror financing by Islamic State
Review highlights that SA now faces a significant level of risk in terms of terror financing
26 June 2024 - 05:00
SA authorities must closely monitor the terror financing activities of Islamic State (IS) within the country’s borders, according to the terror financing national risk assessment.
The update, released on Tuesday, states that, unlike the 2022 risk assessment — which identified a moderate terror financing risk, the country now faces a significant level of risk in terms of terror financing...
