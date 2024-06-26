Numsa welcomes wage deal at earth-moving equipment firm

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has signed an above-inflation multi-term wage agreement with earth-moving equipment specialist company Almar Investments, which will see workers earning average increases of 7% for the next three years.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the pay deal would translate to a 7% increase from March 2024 to February 2025; an increase of 7.5% from March 2025 to February 2026; and 7% from March 2026 to February 2027. At 5.2%, the inflation rate remained unchanged in May, in line with market forecasts.
“This is a major achievement for the union,” Jim said. “We call on all workers at Almar Investments to join Numsa in numbers because we work harder than any other union, to improve conditions and benefits for workers.”
He described the wage agreement as falling “in line with Numsa’s values as a trade union, which are to defend the socioeconomic rights of workers. We always seek to improve the lives of workers and their families and this wage agreement reflects that”.
“A task-team comprising both Numsa and management will be set up to negotiate risk allowances, housing allowance and a full-time shop-steward agreement, and that negotiations must be concluded within six months from the date of signing the current new wage agreement,” he said.
Numsa has been demanding above-inflation wage increases in the sectors in which it operates, to cushion workers’ wages against the rising cost of living that has seen food, transport, electricity and fuel costs going through the roof.
Steelworkers secure inflation-beating wage deal
Numsa signs two-year wage deal with bus sector employers
Harmony Gold strikes historic wage deal with all unions
