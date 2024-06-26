National

Numsa welcomes wage deal at earth-moving equipment firm

‘This is a major achievement for the union,’ says Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim

26 June 2024 - 14:40
by Luyolo Mkentane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has signed an above-inflation multi-term wage agreement with earth-moving equipment specialist company Almar Investments, which will see workers earning average increases of 7% for the next three years. 

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the pay deal would translate to a 7% increase from March 2024 to February 2025; an increase of 7.5% from March 2025 to February 2026; and 7% from March 2026 to February 2027. At 5.2%, the inflation rate remained unchanged in May, in line with market forecasts. 

“This is a major achievement for the union,” Jim said. “We call on all workers at Almar Investments to join Numsa in numbers because we work harder than any other union, to improve conditions and benefits for workers.” 

He described the wage agreement as falling “in line with Numsa’s values as a trade union, which are to defend the socioeconomic rights of workers. We always seek to improve the lives of workers and their families and this wage agreement reflects that”. 

“A task-team comprising both Numsa and management will be set up to negotiate risk allowances, housing allowance and a full-time shop-steward agreement, and that negotiations must be concluded within six months from the date of signing the current new wage agreement,” he said. 

Numsa has been demanding above-inflation wage increases in the sectors in which it operates, to cushion workers’ wages against the rising cost of living that has seen food, transport, electricity and fuel costs going through the roof. 

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za 

Steelworkers secure inflation-beating wage deal

The agreement will raise operational costs for steel companies in a sector that is already struggling
National
1 month ago

Numsa signs two-year wage deal with bus sector employers

In the first rounds of talks in February, Numsa initially demanded a one-year, 15% increase
National
1 month ago

Harmony Gold strikes historic wage deal with all unions

Five-year agreement reached with all unions for the first time in its 73-year history, says CEO
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Date set for Johann Rupert’s battle with ...
National
2.
SA at ‘significant’ risk of terror financing by ...
National
3.
Top court rejects Numsa’s attempt to broaden its ...
National
4.
Upgrades mean dry taps for parts of Joburg and ...
National
5.
Two SANDF captains killed in DRC operation
National

Related Articles

Indefinite Numsa strike begins at SA Steel Mills over fired employees

National

Numsa tells members not to vote for ‘antiworker, xenophobic’ parties

National / Labour

Solidarity slams ‘wage arrangement’ between Seifsa and Numsa

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.