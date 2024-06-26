National

Life Esidimeni inquest findings due on July 10

26 June 2024 - 12:07
UPDATED 26 June 2024 - 14:03
by Staff Writer
Family members at the Life Esidimeni arbitrations in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Judgment in the Life Esidimeni inquest is set to be delivered by the high court in Pretoria on July 10. Section 27 said that that was an amendment to the previously communicated date of June 28.

The purpose of the inquest was for the court to determine the cause of the deaths of 141 patients who died after 1,711 mentally ill people were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-prepared non-governmental organisations. 

The court is also tasked with determining whether the conduct of any individual directly caused or contributed to the deaths.

Section27, which represented some patients' families, said the National Prosecuting Authority will decide whether to pursue criminal prosecution after the inquest judgment.

In 2018‚ retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke headed an arbitration hearing at which he found the rights of mentally ill patients and their families were flagrantly violated and disregarded.

Moseneke said more than 1,400 patients had survived “torturous conditions”. Some had been transported on the back of trucks like cattle‚ others did not get medication and some appeared to have starved to death.

He ruled the families should each receive payments of R20,000 for funeral expenses‚ R180,000 for shock and psychological trauma, and R1m in constitutional damages.

A 2017 report by then health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba recommended government officials should face disciplinary hearings, apologise to the families and dismantle the programme.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Life Esidimeni and the horror we will not see

If you want to understand why 143 state psychiatric patients died, you need to look deep into the ANC’s soul, right into the depths of its own dark ...
Opinion
6 years ago

Gauteng investigates province’s drug rehab centres

Social development department did not renew its funding agreements in 2023 because of ‘troubling findings’ from an investigation
National
4 weeks ago

SOLLY MSIMANGA: NHI will further cripple Gauteng’s poor healthcare system

Scheme in its current form would be a breeding ground for corruption and mismanagement
Opinion
1 month ago

Looking back to look ahead: Here’s what SA’s former health ombud says

Malegapuru Makgoba has seen the country’s health system grow, change and sometimes falter over the past 30 years. Mia Malan asks him what lessons we ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
