Members of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) staged a protest outside the gates of Harmony Target Mine at Nyakallong in the Free State on Wednesday to voice their grievances about the Voelpan Tailings Dam which causes flooding in the area during the rainy season.
This comes after the mining group was found guilty in November of illegally discharging wastewater into the Voelpan Dam since 2019.
“These floods have filled houses and streets with human waste and sewage water,” MACUA spokesperson Magnificent Mndebele said.
“Houses and infrastructure continue to decay and collapse while the mine does nothing to accommodate those affected. The mine promised to build houses for the affected members but has since failed to keep their promise and the community remains in dire and unbearable conditions.”
Mndebele claimed that the community had engaged with the water & sanitation department, the municipality’s local economic development unit and the department of mineral resources & energy, but no intervention had occurred.
In its response, Harmony told Business Day that during the past rainy season, the Free State received more than 900mm of rain. On average, the area usually receives about 526mm.
“These values demonstrate a significant increase in rainfall, which is well beyond the average volume normally received, thereby significantly contributing water into the pan, resulting in the saturation of the shallow aquifer,” Harmony said.
The naturally flat topography of the area also hindered water from draining away from Voelpan via nearby streams or river tributaries, it said. Pans situated further north, such as Voelpan Welkom 41 and Witpan 62, were facing similar issues due to increased rainfall accumulation that could not find an outlet, leading to temporary closures of local roads.
Community up in arms over Harmony wastewater pollution
