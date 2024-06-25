National

Date set for Johann Rupert’s battle with municipality over Leopard Creek golf estate valuation

SA’s richest person has accused the Nkomazi municipality of trying to scam Leopard Creek members

25 June 2024 - 09:22
by Kabelo Khumalo
Johann Rupert Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will adjudicate on a long-running dispute between Johann Rupert’s Leopard Creek golf estate and the Nkomazi municipality in the next two months, over the property’s valuation.

The country’s second-highest court has set aside August 27 to hear an appeal by the municipality, which challenges the ruling of the Mpumalanga High Court in 2023 that set aside its R1.5bn valuation of the property.

Experts hired by Leopard Creek have valued the property at R330m.

Rupert told Business Day a year ago that Leopard Creek, which borders the Kruger National Park, sources its own electricity, water and roads, and for the past decade had been paying the Nkomazi municipality, which has now quintupled its rates, just as a goodwill gesture.

This is as the country’s richest person accused the municipality of trying to scam Leopard Creek members — and of hurting investment in an area where he and others are keen to build hotels.

Rupert developed Leopard Creek, which hosts the annual Alfred Dunhill Cup. The 355ha facility has an 18-hole golf course designed by Gary Player, a 3,600m2 clubhouse complex, 97 residential sites, tennis and squash courts, a swimming pool and a gym among other facilities.

Property mogul David Nagle, one of the experts who testified on behalf of Leopard Creek before the High Court, said as the golf estate market was saturated, developments were being offered and purchased at big discounts. He argued that golf estates were not profitable in themselves but the golf courses assisted in selling property within the estate.

Rupert owns 50 stands in the property. Leopard Creek Investments owns 47, which are not for sale. Rupert’s stands afford him four memberships per stand.

The property, which employs about 130 people, has 113 developed sites, 59 undeveloped sites and 90 unsold undeveloped sites.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

R820m payday for Richemont bosses

Johann Rupert was paid a rand equivalent of R69m for his efforts as board chair
Companies
1 week ago

RCL Foods’ shares jump as shareholders approve Rainbow’s listing

But institutional investors are not thrilled at the thought of owning stake in a chicken company, says analyst
Companies
3 weeks ago
