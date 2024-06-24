Top court rejects Numsa’s attempt to broaden its scope
Union exceeds its constitution in attempt to represent dismissed Afgri Animal Feeds workers, judge rules
24 June 2024 - 12:17
UPDATED 24 June 2024 - 15:47
The rights of all SA workers’ to choose union representation have been reined in after the Constitutional Court ruled against the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which argued that workers could be represented by unions that normally represent a different sector.
But in attempting to represent workers from the animal feed manufacturing sector, the metalworkers union was acting “beyond the bounds of its [own] constitution”, the court ruled. ..
