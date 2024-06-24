Patel gives rail network and ports a lifeline in last act as minister
To foster collaboration, the plan is to grant exemptions to agreements that are generally prohibited
24 June 2024 - 05:00
Former trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, who has closed the door on returning to government after May’s election, has thrown SA’s ailing port and rail network a lifeline in proposals that would see industry players enter into agreements that are otherwise prohibited under the country’s competition regime.
Patel, in a Government Gazette dated June 18, a day before his term of office officially ended, outlined exemptions that the department has put forward to help reduce costs, among other considerations...
