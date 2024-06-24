National

Negotiators have requested more time, Panyazi Lesufi says

‘We have to give it the time needed to resolve the matter as speedily as possible,’ the Gauteng premier says

24 June 2024 - 13:18
by Modiegi Mashamaite
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/PAPI MORAKE.
As SA awaits the announcement of the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention has turned to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was set to unveil his executive at the weekend but postponed due to negotiation hurdles.

Lesufi had planned to announce his provincial executive to lead Gauteng over the next five years on Sunday afternoon but postponed it two hours before the set time.

“Negotiators requested more time,” he said when interacting with hundreds of residents on social media who questioned the postponement.

Lesufi lost grip on the ANC’s majority vote in the province after the party got only 36.49% of votes on May 29. He made a comeback as premier with the help of the ANC’s government of national unity partner, the DA.

The Sunday Times reported Lesufi’s announcement was postponed as the DA and ANC negotiations over MEC positions deadlocked this weekend.

“Some of the discussions are heavy, difficult, and we have entered uncharted waters. No-one can make reference to history on these matters and no-one can claim to be an expert. We have to give it the time needed to resolve the matter as speedily as possible,” Lesufi said in a recent interview with eNCA.

He expressed his impatience with negotiations.

“I am impatient because the consequences are severe. At this moment, there are no MECs. I am the only one. Hospitals need something, roads need to be fixed, and many other thing. Education needs to be attended to. I’m very hopeful that before the end of next week, we should have established government in our province and should have established government nationally.”

The premier also addressed rumours circulating on X, emphasising the complexity of negotiations.

“Unfortunately these are not usual negotiations. They’re extremely complicated and difficult.”

TimesLIVE

How ideology and interest rates are hurting South Africa

If the GNU implements the kind of reforms that would boost the construction sector, job-creation numbers will soar, says economist Roelof Botha.
Opinion
1 day ago

Cabinet choices will test rand rally

The GNU has got very promising signs of working but sentiment could be swayed by the composition of the economic cluster particularly
Business
1 day ago

‘We have agreed on priorities’, Ramaphosa says of GNU partners

The president says that ‘rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs’ is at the top of the list
National
5 hours ago

‘I’m there for power; policy comes second,’ Gayton McKenzie says about cabinet talks

The PA leader says power struggles are the reason the cabinet has not yet been announced
National
7 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to announce new cabinet in coming days

MK members to be sworn in as MPs, and National Council of Provinces will elect key office bearers
Politics
21 hours ago
