Gqeberha aims to be more than SA’s Motor City
It and the Eastern Cape are wooing new investment as car-making industry falters
24 June 2024 - 05:00
Is Gqeberha finally to get the diversified investment injection it has dreamt about for so long?
A series of new investments has the city, and the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality of which it is the heart, dreaming that it may finally be able to reduce its economic reliance on the motor industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.