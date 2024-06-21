National

Hawks arrest IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku for alleged fraud

She is said to have diverted Adopt a School Trust CSI funds to a private account, and flouted award processes for scholarships

21 June 2024 - 12:04
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Electoral Commissioner Nomsa Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Electoral Commissioner Nomsa Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust.

Masuku, was arrested on Friday morning and appeared at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on charges of fraud.

She was granted bail of R20,000, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

Masuku is a former Standard Bank employee and was head of the bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme for the trust set up to provide scholarships and bursaries to deserving pupils.

“Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established [that she allegedly flouted] the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee, with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2m,” Mogale said.

The case was postponed to September 4.

Masuku was appointed as an IEC commissioner in 2018. According to her profile on the IEC website, she started her career in election management in 1998. She developed the commission’s strategy and implementation framework for education for democracy development. Her work included the provision and promotion of civic, balloting and voter education.  

The IEC said she took a seven-year hiatus from the commission when she worked for Standard Bank’s CSI programme, “where she used her skill set to develop and implement strategies for the bank’s facilitative role in community development”. 

Masuku’s CV states she has a PhD in applied English linguistics from the University of Birmingham, UK, and contributed to the body of work related to SA’s national curriculum statement.

She has also worked with women’s groups including Women and the Law in Southern Africa, the Swaziland Action Group Against Abuse, and a range of civil society groupings focusing on conflict mediation, youth and women. 

TimesLIVE

Inquests into apartheid deaths of Luthuli and Mxenge to be reopened

Justice minister also orders reopening of inquest into death of civic leader Booi Mantyi
National
1 month ago

Forfeiture order given after SIU probe into land theft syndicate

The SIU says a syndicate defrauded the land reform department and the respective deeds registries in Vryburg, Pretoria and Johannesburg
National
1 month ago

Three in court over Covid-19 scam allegations

Two companies accused of defrauding Ters relief scheme of almost R1.5m
National
1 month ago

Suspended lotteries official ordered to pay punitive costs for exaggerated claims

Court's ruling means disciplinary and other proceedings can continue against corruption-implicated Nompumelelo Nene
National
1 month ago

Cocaine worth R15m seized from South American ship at Richards Bay port

It was indicated the vessel was importing iron to SA and it was also carrying drugs
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Not what we stand for, says Zille as DA suspends ...
National
2.
OBITUARY: Col Jan Breytenbach led ‘Dirty Dozen’ ...
National
3.
How Ramaphosa’s cabinet is shaping up
National
4.
Ramaphosa cannot just let anybody in to the ...
National
5.
Executive excess: the virus Elon Musk is ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom confirms ‘coal-swapping’ truck driver has been arrested

National

Bomb squad responds to possible threat on FlySafair flight in Cape Town

National

Two appear in court in connection with Ponzi scheme

National

Top court gives nod to EFF to bring challenge over Phala Phala report

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.