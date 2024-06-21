Hawks arrest IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku for alleged fraud

Electoral Commissioner Nomsa Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust.
Masuku, was arrested on Friday morning and appeared at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on charges of fraud.
She was granted bail of R20,000, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
Masuku is a former Standard Bank employee and was head of the bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme for the trust set up to provide scholarships and bursaries to deserving pupils.
“Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established [that she allegedly flouted] the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee, with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2m,” Mogale said.
The case was postponed to September 4.
Masuku was appointed as an IEC commissioner in 2018. According to her profile on the IEC website, she started her career in election management in 1998. She developed the commission’s strategy and implementation framework for education for democracy development. Her work included the provision and promotion of civic, balloting and voter education.
The IEC said she took a seven-year hiatus from the commission when she worked for Standard Bank’s CSI programme, “where she used her skill set to develop and implement strategies for the bank’s facilitative role in community development”.
Masuku’s CV states she has a PhD in applied English linguistics from the University of Birmingham, UK, and contributed to the body of work related to SA’s national curriculum statement.
She has also worked with women’s groups including Women and the Law in Southern Africa, the Swaziland Action Group Against Abuse, and a range of civil society groupings focusing on conflict mediation, youth and women.
Hawks arrest IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku for alleged fraud
She is said to have diverted Adopt a School Trust CSI funds to a private account, and flouted award processes for scholarships
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku has been arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit for allegedly defrauding the Adopt a School Trust.
Masuku, was arrested on Friday morning and appeared at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on charges of fraud.
She was granted bail of R20,000, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
Masuku is a former Standard Bank employee and was head of the bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme for the trust set up to provide scholarships and bursaries to deserving pupils.
“Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established [that she allegedly flouted] the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee, with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2m,” Mogale said.
The case was postponed to September 4.
Masuku was appointed as an IEC commissioner in 2018. According to her profile on the IEC website, she started her career in election management in 1998. She developed the commission’s strategy and implementation framework for education for democracy development. Her work included the provision and promotion of civic, balloting and voter education.
The IEC said she took a seven-year hiatus from the commission when she worked for Standard Bank’s CSI programme, “where she used her skill set to develop and implement strategies for the bank’s facilitative role in community development”.
Masuku’s CV states she has a PhD in applied English linguistics from the University of Birmingham, UK, and contributed to the body of work related to SA’s national curriculum statement.
She has also worked with women’s groups including Women and the Law in Southern Africa, the Swaziland Action Group Against Abuse, and a range of civil society groupings focusing on conflict mediation, youth and women.
TimesLIVE
Inquests into apartheid deaths of Luthuli and Mxenge to be reopened
Forfeiture order given after SIU probe into land theft syndicate
Three in court over Covid-19 scam allegations
Suspended lotteries official ordered to pay punitive costs for exaggerated claims
Cocaine worth R15m seized from South American ship at Richards Bay port
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Eskom confirms ‘coal-swapping’ truck driver has been arrested
Bomb squad responds to possible threat on FlySafair flight in Cape Town
Two appear in court in connection with Ponzi scheme
Top court gives nod to EFF to bring challenge over Phala Phala report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.