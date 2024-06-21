Coronation wins landmark tax dispute in top court involving R800m
The ruling could potentially affect all SA firms with foreign businesses operating overseas in determining how their tax is calculated
21 June 2024 - 11:44
Asset management firm Coronation has successfully overturned a potential R800m tax penalty to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) after a Constitutional Court ruling on a tax dispute involving its Irish subsidiary.
The decision on Friday has the potential to affect all SA companies with foreign businesses operating overseas in determining how their tax is calculated. According to Coronation, it meant almost all of the top 50 tax-resident companies listed on JSE would have been affected. ..
