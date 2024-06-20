No metro can cut off electricity before investigating fee complaint, SCA rules
The judgment sets precedent for all metros in disputes over nonpayment relating to cutting off basic services
20 June 2024 - 13:33
The Tshwane metro may have been too aggressive in its response to alleged unpaid electricity fees by a plastics manufacturer, in the city’s ongoing bid to recoup missing billions it says it is owed by residents.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) recently upheld an interdict against Tshwane preventing it from cutting off electricity to plastics manufacturer Glofurn, because the city had not followed proper protocols. ..
