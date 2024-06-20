How Ramaphosa’s cabinet is shaping up
The president is set to intensify consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive
20 June 2024 - 18:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to intensify cabinet consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive for SA.
The presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will engage in high-level consultations with senior ANC officials, alliance partners and signatories of the government of national unity (GNU) to incorporate voices from across the political spectrum as he finalises the composition of his cabinet. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.