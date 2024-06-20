Eskom will not have to shut stations flouting pollution limits
Hendrina, Grootvlei, Arnot, Camden and Kriel will continue to operate at existing MES plant limits until March 31 2030
20 June 2024 - 09:52
After a lengthy appeals and consultation process, environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy has decided to grant Eskom’s request for the suspension of minimum emissions standards (MES) limits at some of its older power stations.
“This allows these stations (Hendrina, Grootvlei, Arnot, Camden and Kriel) to continue to operate at existing MES plant limits until March 31 2030,” Eskom said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.