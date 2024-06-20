National

Eskom granted relief on emissions limits

Hendrina, Grootvlei, Arnot, Camden and Kriel will continue to operate at existing MES plant limits until March 31 2030

20 June 2024 - 09:52
UPDATED 20 June 2024 - 23:20
by Denene Erasmus

After a lengthy appeals and consultation, environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy granted Eskom’s request for suspension of minimum emissions standards (MES) limits at some of its older power stations.

“This allows these stations (Hendrina, Grootvlei, Arnot, Camden and Kriel) to continue to operate at existing MES plant limits until March 31 2030,” said Eskom...

