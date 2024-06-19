Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president last Friday in the National Assembly with the help of minority parties including the DA, PA, IFP and GOOD — all the signatories of the ANC-brokered government of national unity (GNU) in a power-sharing deal.
The proceedings are taking place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
Cabinet positions will be shared proportionately among the five parties, meaning ANC members will receive the lion’s share of the positions, while the DA members will have the second most.
According to the constitution, when an election of the National Assembly is held, the cabinet, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers remain competent to function until the person elected president assumes office.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce a reconfigured cabinet at a later date.
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated for second term as SA president
President’s swearing-in is being attended by several heads of state, mainly from Southern Africa
