MK party bungles its bid to reverse election results
Most of the respondents in its case at the electoral court have not received documents
19 June 2024 - 20:12
An application to the electoral court by the MK party to set aside the election faces several immediate obstacles — the most pressing being that by Wednesday morning most of the parties that were supposed to have received court papers had not.
The party applied to the electoral court to declare that the national and provincial elections were not free and fair, to set aside their results, and to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim a new election date within 90 days...
