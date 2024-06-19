IN PICTURES: Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Union Buildings

Chief justice Raymond Zondo and Cyril Ramaphosa at his inauguration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday. Picture: GCIS
People watch the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of SA at Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, at his inauguration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday. Picture: GCIS
People turned out in numbers for Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Union Buildings on Wednesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
People wave flags at Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Wednesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife, Zanele Mbeki,at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
People wave flags as they await Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony. Picture: GCIS
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
The South African National Ceremonial Guard lines up at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba arrives at Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
A fly-past at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
The president of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, at the inauguration ceremony in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu Mtshali pose for a picture at the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
South Africans celebrate at the inauguration at the Union Buildings on June 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrives at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
Scores of people attend the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on June 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun arrive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19, 2024. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
IN PICTURES: Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Union Buildings
