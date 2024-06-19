No party can govern alone, says Ramaphosa after inauguration
Jacob Zuma becomes the first former president to skip his successor’s inauguration in 30 years
President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed his commitment to working with all political parties represented in the government of national unity (GNU) as SA enters a new era of coalition politics after three decades of ANC dominance.
Ramaphosa was sworn in as the head of state on Wednesday as the rand broke below R18 to the dollar, strengthening to its best levels in 11 months, while the JSE all share index, the broadest measure of stock market performance, traded around record levels. Markets view the re-election of Ramaphosa and the incoming government as positive, with the current fiscal trajectory and fiscal discipline expected to continue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.