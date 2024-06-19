No more appeals for Motsoaledi over Zimbabwe permit decision
Ruling creates ‘opportunity to persuade home affairs that some form of permanency should be considered’
19 June 2024 - 09:20
UPDATED 19 June 2024 - 17:12
The department of home affairs lost its final appeal opportunity to deport 178,000 Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders after a Constitutional Court ruling found it did not adequately consult the permit holders.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi must now adhere to a 2023 high court order to follow consultation processes with ZEP holders, which had not been adhered to. All appeal avenues are now closed to the department...
