Transnet to procure renewable energy and desalination plants at ports

Ports authority says plants are part of plans to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and to reduce energy costs

18 June 2024 - 11:36
by Denene Erasmus
The Port of Nqgura. Picture: WERNER HILLS
The state-owned ports company wants to procure renewable energy and desalination plants at its Nelson Mandela Bay ports in the Eastern Cape.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Tuesday that as part of plans to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and to reduce its energy costs, it had issued three requests for proposals for two solar-powered seawater desalination plants and a renewable energy power system.

The solar-powered desalination plants at the ports of Gqeberha and Ngqura should be able to produce between 500,000l and 800,000l of potable water a day.

“These plants are set to improve the reliability of freshwater supply for port users,” TNPA said.

The third request for proposals is for the construction and operation of a 7MW hybrid renewable energy plant that has a battery energy storage system of 6MWh at the Port of Ngqura.

This renewable energy plant, said TNPA, would assist in decarbonising port operations and improve the reliability and availability of supply.

“Global shipping trends highlight sustainability as one of the most impactful strategic tactics in promoting greener and cleaner initiatives. This requires the ports authority to accelerate its plans of developing a port system that is efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” TNPA acting CEO Phyllis Difeto said in a statement.

These projects, said TNPA, would help mitigate its exposure to a range of climate change risks.

A report published recently by the Presidential Climate Commission on the status of climate action in SA flagged as a possible risk the limited investment in climate change mitigation and adaptation by the public and private sectors.

The average tracked annual climate finance hit R131bn from 2019-2021, a record high, but this fell short of the estimated annual needs of R334bn-R535bn a year, it said. Finance for climate adaptation lagged finance channelled towards mitigation, with only 12% of financing towards adaptation.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

‘We’re not the worst in the world’: Transnet CEO on SA's ports

SA's ports are improving and World Bank ranking is inaccurate, says Transnet group CEO Michelle Phillips
Business
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: NPA takes on high-profile politicians

Kodwa and Mapisa-Nqakula trials will reveal whether past shortcomings have been overcome
Opinion
6 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Dystopian future awaits under right-wing coalition

ANC-DA tie-up will result in five more years of declining GDP and soaring unemployment
Opinion
23 hours ago
