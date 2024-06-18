Eskom needs to reinvent itself, says CEO Dan Marokane
CEO says the state-owned power utility needs to embrace the transition to clean energy
18 June 2024 - 05:00
As the liberalisation of SA’s electricity market matures, Eskom will face more competition from independent power producers, which can now enter into supply agreements with end users.
However, CEO Dan Marokane, who last week reached the milestone of having occupied the position for 100 days, said the power utility fully intended for the generation business to continue being a “significant” player in the local power market...
