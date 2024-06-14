National

WATCH LIVE: First sitting of parliament — get to know the GNU

SA’s new president-elect is set to be chosen in a momentous new government of national unity

14 June 2024 - 09:59
by Staff Writer
SA’s new president-elect is set to be chosen in a momentous new government of national unity (GNU) after an intense week of multiparty coalition talks between political parties, which will usher in the term of the seventh administration. The 400 parliamentarians will also be sworn in and will also elect a new speaker and deputy speaker.

Business Day has learnt that a preliminary framework has been drafted, detailing the functioning of the GNU, the responsibilities of the various political parties, and the mutual accountability they will uphold.

