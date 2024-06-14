SA’s new president-elect is set to be chosen in a momentous new government of national unity (GNU) after an intense week of multiparty coalition talks between political parties, which will usher in the term of the seventh administration. The 400 parliamentarians will also be sworn in and will also elect a new speaker and deputy speaker.
Business Day has learnt that a preliminary framework has been drafted, detailing the functioning of the GNU, the responsibilities of the various political parties, and the mutual accountability they will uphold.
WATCH LIVE: First sitting of parliament — get to know the GNU
