S&P says ‘lack of consensus’ in ANC to govern with DA risks an unstable GNU
Ratings agency specialist says there are a lot of questions about how long the national unity government might last
14 June 2024 - 05:00
As some of SA’s largest parties scramble to form a government ahead of Friday’s first sitting of parliament, ratings agency S&P said the lack of consensus in the ANC to govern with the DA might lead to an unstable government of national unity (GNU).
The ANC, which has governed SA since the 1994 democratic breakthrough, extended an olive branch to other parties to form a GNU, after losing its outright majority in May’s election — an outcome that rocked the country’s political establishment...
