Security chiefs leaving nothing to chance for Friday’s sitting
Law enforcement agencies say they will go all out to ensure the inauguration of parliament goes smoothly
14 June 2024 - 05:00
SA’s law enforcement agencies on Thursday said they would leave nothing to chance and will go all out to make sure Friday’s inauguration of parliament and the election of the president go smoothly.
High-level sources in National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) who declined to be named told Business Day that operatives were closely monitoring on social media disgruntled groupings who embarked on small protests...
