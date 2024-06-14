MPs to vote in president-elect
Speaker also expected to be chosen in first sitting of National Assembly
14 June 2024 - 05:00
SA’s new president-elect is set to be chosen in a momentous first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday following the country’s seventh post-democracy general election which failed to produce a decisive winner.
The composition of the new government of national unity (GNU) will also be revealed after an intense week of multiparty coalition talks between political parties when the new members of the legislative arm meet for the first time to determine SA’s fate and usher in the term of the seventh administration. The 400 parliamentarians will also elect a new speaker and deputy speaker...
