SA still faces ‘mismatch’ between climate ambitions and action
Presidential climate commission says lack of consensus about the pace of coal phase-out is causing delays
13 June 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisers have released their first report on the status of climate action in SA, showing a clear discrepancy between the country’s climate change policies and tangible outcomes achieved.
As SA moved into a “more challenging phase of climate change”, this disparity became increasingly evident. Mismatch between commitments and action was driven partly by contradictory public policies and positions, particularly in relation to the energy sector’s future, said the presidential climate commission (PCC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.